KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $286.00Mil. The top holdings were BAM(11.18%), JNJ(8.32%), and MRK(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC bought 123,932 shares of NYSE:BAM for a total holding of 718,534. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.69.

On 07/19/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $46.84 per share and a market cap of $76.65Bil. The stock has returned -2.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 13,102-share investment in NAS:ANAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.21 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, American National Group Inc traded for a price of $190.02 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned 25.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American National Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC bought 116,155 shares of NYSE:LUMN for a total holding of 912,078. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.22.

On 07/19/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $11.04 per share and a market cap of $11.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC bought 35,000 shares of NYSE:BEP for a total holding of 225,585. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.08.

On 07/19/2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP traded for a price of $36.07 per share and a market cap of $9.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, KARPAS STRATEGIES, LLC bought 175,906 shares of NYSE:NLY for a total holding of 596,779. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.49.

On 07/19/2022, Annaly Capital Management Inc traded for a price of $6.35 per share and a market cap of $9.91Bil. The stock has returned -23.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-book ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

