Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(5.73%), BMY(5.17%), and AMGN(5.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 126,260 shares. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.21 per share and a market cap of $1,202.72Bil. The stock has returned -33.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-book ratio of 8.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 125,602-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.61 per share and a market cap of $181.44Bil. The stock has returned -42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 13,868 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/19/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $283.55 per share and a market cap of $625.64Bil. The stock has returned 3.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought 24,043 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 148,568. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 07/19/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $114.56 per share and a market cap of $336.47Bil. The stock has returned -22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought 3,639 shares of NYSE:BLK for a total holding of 29,037. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $652.94.

On 07/19/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $628.34 per share and a market cap of $94.86Bil. The stock has returned -25.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

