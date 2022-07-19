Paradice Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $1.31Bil. The top holdings were ITT(5.59%), KAR(5.40%), and AVNS(4.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradice Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 790,787-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-book ratio of 14.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AXS by 383,403 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.06.

On 07/19/2022, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $53.39 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned 9.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought 170,703 shares of NYSE:EHC for a total holding of 837,107. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.36.

On 07/19/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $49.63 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -19.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought 704,400 shares of NYSE:GTES for a total holding of 3,446,852. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.55.

On 07/19/2022, Gates Industrial Corp PLC traded for a price of $11.37 per share and a market cap of $3.29Bil. The stock has returned -32.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought 200,545 shares of NAS:HAIN for a total holding of 1,439,199. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.57.

On 07/19/2022, The Hain Celestial Group Inc traded for a price of $22.55 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned -44.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hain Celestial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations.