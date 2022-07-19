Ridgewood Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 BLEEKER STREET MILLBURN, NJ 07041

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 186 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.38%), VOO(2.25%), and MKL(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ridgewood Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 44,581-share investment in NAS:PETS. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, PetMed Express Inc traded for a price of $21.34 per share and a market cap of $447.90Mil. The stock has returned -25.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PetMed Express Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 27,648 shares in NYSE:OGN, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.02 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $31.57 per share and a market cap of $8.01Bil. The stock has returned 8.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The guru established a new position worth 68,493 shares in NAS:FAT, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.55 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, FAT Brands Inc traded for a price of $7.715 per share and a market cap of $126.70Mil. The stock has returned -22.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FAT Brands Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 108.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought 10,588 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 24,360. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/19/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $52.13 per share and a market cap of $100.96Bil. The stock has returned -19.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 62,005-share investment in NAS:ZNGA. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

