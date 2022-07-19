MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7500 S. County Line Road Burr Ridge, IL 60527

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(34.01%), AAPL(19.03%), and IEMG(11.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC bought 494,603 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 514,392. The trade had a 10.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.44 per share and a market cap of $64.75Bil. The stock has returned -22.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC bought 7,365 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 362,902. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.9.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $216.27 per share and a market cap of $27.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC bought 3,359 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 141,171. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.69 per share and a market cap of $51.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

The guru sold out of their 9,905-share investment in ARCA:UPRO. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.92 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF 3x Shares traded for a price of $38.89 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned -29.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,050 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/19/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $283.55 per share and a market cap of $625.64Bil. The stock has returned 3.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

