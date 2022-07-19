Econ Financial Services Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were URA(6.50%), USHY(4.70%), and BNDX(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Econ Financial Services Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Econ Financial Services Corp bought 349,027 shares of ARCA:URA for a total holding of 377,812. The trade had a 6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.45.

On 07/19/2022, Global X Uranium ETF traded for a price of $19.94 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned 13.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Uranium ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:PFFD by 343,096 shares. The trade had a 6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.48.

On 07/19/2022, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF traded for a price of $21.7 per share and a market cap of $2.10Bil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 103,080 shares in ARCA:SCHB, giving the stock a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.06 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.03 per share and a market cap of $20.13Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 87,903 shares. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/19/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $7.44Bil. The stock has returned -11.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 68,258 shares in ARCA:SCHG, giving the stock a 3.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.03 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.49 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a price-book ratio of 7.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

