Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were FXL(8.55%), SCHB(8.25%), and IYK(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 44,746 shares in ARCA:IYK, giving the stock a 6.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $195.26 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned 9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 209,522 shares. The trade had a 5.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.17.

On 07/19/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.13 per share and a market cap of $8.39Bil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

The guru sold out of their 48,646-share investment in NAS:QTEC. Previously, the stock had a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.79 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd traded for a price of $122.09 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned -20.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a price-book ratio of 5.35.

During the quarter, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC bought 198,385 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 207,032. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.99.

On 07/19/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.14 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned 22.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 12,724 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/19/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $298.3 per share and a market cap of $165.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.09.

