COMERICA SECURITIES,INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

411 W LAFAYETTE BLVD DETROIT, MI 48226

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 460 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.72%), IWB(2.71%), and SHV(2.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMERICA SECURITIES,INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COMERICA SECURITIES,INC. bought 930,818 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 1,160,915. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.3.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.45 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, COMERICA SECURITIES,INC. bought 21,091 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 28,479. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/19/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $326.2 per share and a market cap of $309.94Bil. The stock has returned 39.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-book ratio of 33.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.23 and a price-sales ratio of 10.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, COMERICA SECURITIES,INC. bought 64,758 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 86,867. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.21.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $100.51 per share and a market cap of $13.07Bil. The stock has returned 9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

During the quarter, COMERICA SECURITIES,INC. bought 82,633 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 420,755. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.7 per share and a market cap of $12.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COMERICA SECURITIES,INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:A by 52,527 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.1.

On 07/19/2022, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $119.06 per share and a market cap of $35.56Bil. The stock has returned -19.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-book ratio of 6.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.23 and a price-sales ratio of 5.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.