Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were SCHF(23.82%), IEFA(17.59%), and GNR(9.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 510,099 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.17 per share and a market cap of $11.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC bought 215,947 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 4,141,273. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.64 per share and a market cap of $85.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 377,564 shares in ARCA:IAPR, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.71 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April traded for a price of $23.01 per share and a market cap of $72.48Mil. The stock has returned -9.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC bought 203,217 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 378,221. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.29 per share and a market cap of $92.62Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

The guru established a new position worth 274,521 shares in NYSE:BXSL, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.96 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $22.62 per share and a market cap of $3.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.18 and a price-sales ratio of 8.49.

