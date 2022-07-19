PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18572 N Dale Mabry Highway Lutz, FL 33548

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 322 stocks valued at a total of $178.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(7.67%), MGV(7.64%), and VCLT(6.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 142,276 shares in NAS:VCLT, giving the stock a 6.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.89 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.48 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -21.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 450,420 shares. The trade had a 6.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.85.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.05 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a price-book ratio of 7.13.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 114,629 shares. The trade had a 4.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.26 per share and a market cap of $40.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 348,333 shares in ARCA:EBND, giving the stock a 4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.15 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.05 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned -19.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 69,568 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.94 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.87 per share and a market cap of $69.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

