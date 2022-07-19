MBE Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(25.42%), VB(15.89%), and DGRO(13.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MBE Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MBE Wealth Management, LLC bought 17,201 shares of NAS:LNT for a total holding of 21,310. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.4.

On 07/19/2022, Alliant Energy Corp traded for a price of $57.17 per share and a market cap of $14.34Bil. The stock has returned -1.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alliant Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MBE Wealth Management, LLC bought 21,509 shares of ARCA:RLY for a total holding of 56,918. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.15.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF traded for a price of $27.665 per share and a market cap of $460.07Mil. The stock has returned 13.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

During the quarter, MBE Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,062 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 57,552. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/19/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $298.3 per share and a market cap of $165.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.09.

The guru established a new position worth 12,724 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.68 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned 8.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

The guru sold out of their 2,390-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $169.92 per share and a market cap of $424.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-book ratio of 16.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.27 and a price-sales ratio of 14.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

