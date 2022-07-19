Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

115 Fourth Street De Pere, WI 54115

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $410.00Mil. The top holdings were SLYV(10.28%), DON(9.66%), and SPYG(7.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. bought 288,497 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 391,538. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.39.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.81 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. bought 214,227 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 734,308. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.97.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $24.38 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -12.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. bought 90,042 shares of NAS:FMB for a total holding of 101,952. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.1.

On 07/19/2022, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $51.38 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -9.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:HTRB by 126,687 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.96.

On 07/19/2022, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $34.47 per share and a market cap of $968.61Mil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. bought 78,105 shares of ARCA:DGS for a total holding of 440,557. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 07/19/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.06.

