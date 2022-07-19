Diversified, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were XLE(8.20%), SCHP(7.83%), and SMH(7.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 300,519-share investment in ARCA:IXG. Previously, the stock had a 9.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.21 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Global Financials ETF traded for a price of $66.57 per share and a market cap of $782.20Mil. The stock has returned -6.95% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a price-book ratio of 1.10.

The guru established a new position worth 276,064 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 8.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $72.32 per share and a market cap of $33.60Bil. The stock has returned 61.18% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

During the quarter, Diversified, LLC bought 332,195 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 337,806. The trade had a 7.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $55.93 per share and a market cap of $15.91Bil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 151,133 shares in NAS:IBB, giving the stock a 7.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.87 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $123.62 per share and a market cap of $8.12Bil. The stock has returned -23.42% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

Diversified, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQM by 99,112 shares. The trade had a 6.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.82.

On 07/19/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $122.64 per share and a market cap of $4.38Bil. The stock has returned -15.92% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

