Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $218.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(14.52%), IGSB(11.78%), and VYM(11.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC bought 110,200 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 146,700. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.5.

On 07/19/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.86 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 285,450-share investment in ARCA:BKLN. Previously, the stock had a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.09 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.87 per share and a market cap of $4.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 126,610-share investment in NAS:FTSL. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.76 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.88 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC bought 9,293 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 168,113. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $196.52 per share and a market cap of $254.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 24,500 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/19/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.33 per share and a market cap of $45.94Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

