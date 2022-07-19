Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSM(10.02%), VTIP(9.77%), and QLTA(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 23,122 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 102,595. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 07/19/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50 per share and a market cap of $6.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 11,962 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 17,576. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.42 per share and a market cap of $20.05Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 2,091 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 13,064. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.61 per share and a market cap of $254.59Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 12,709 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 07/19/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.4 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 17,019 shares of ARCA:PSK for a total holding of 167,675. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.86.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF traded for a price of $36.69 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -11.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

