Straight Path Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(28.26%), IMTM(4.18%), and IVOL(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Straight Path Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 80,528 shares in ARCA:ALTL, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.6 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF traded for a price of $40.85 per share and a market cap of $723.05Mil. The stock has returned -2.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.07.

The guru established a new position worth 110,109 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.35 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.28 per share and a market cap of $14.35Bil. The stock has returned -5.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

The guru established a new position worth 56,591 shares in BATS:DFIC, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.31 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.69 per share and a market cap of $646.36Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

The guru established a new position worth 22,079 shares in ARCA:DFEM, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.49 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.19 per share and a market cap of $394.23Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

The guru established a new position worth 5,600 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.43 per share and a market cap of $26.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

