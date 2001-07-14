Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), from the current $0.70 per share, payable on October 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on September 9, 2022.

Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $2,300.00 per share of its Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $23.00 per depositary share), and $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), each payable on October 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on September 15, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce a dividend increase, reflecting the strength of Northern Trust’s balance sheet and capital position, as well as our commitment to shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006048/en/

