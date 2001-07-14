Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

8 hours ago
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Photo Example of the Product and Label: UPC 23463800000 (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market and Vons.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name

Size

Undeclared Allergens

Packaging

UPC

Sell Thru Dates

Store Banners

States

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce

12oz

Crustacean (Shrimp), Fish (Anchovy)

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23463800000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons

AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE,

NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY

ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi

12oz

Crustacean (Crab), Egg, Fish (Pollock Whiting, Anchovy), Wheat

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23463900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons

AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE,

NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY

ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

12oz

Crustacean (Shrimp/Crab), Egg, Fish (Pollock Whiting, Anchovy), Wheat, Soy

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23253500000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons

AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE,

NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY

