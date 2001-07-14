Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market and Vons.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name Size Undeclared Allergens Packaging UPC Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce 12oz Crustacean (Shrimp), Fish (Anchovy) Clear plastic container with four compartments 23463800000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE, NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi 12oz Crustacean (Crab), Egg, Fish (Pollock Whiting, Anchovy), Wheat Clear plastic container with four compartments 23463900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE, NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce 12oz Crustacean (Shrimp/Crab), Egg, Fish (Pollock Whiting, Anchovy), Wheat, Soy Clear plastic container with four compartments 23253500000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE, NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY

