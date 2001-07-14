Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 28, 2022, Amazon reported a $3.8 billion net quarterly loss. The Company disclosed $6 billion of “incremental costs,” including $2 billion due to “overcapacity” in its “fulfillment and transportation network.” Amazon also disclosed that it expected the impacts of this to “persist for the next several quarters.”

On this news, Amazon’s stock fell $406.30, or 14%, to close at $2,485.63 per share on April 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amazon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006094/en/