Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO) on behalf of Cavco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cavco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 8, 2018, Cavco revealed in an SEC filing that it had “received a subpoena from the SEC's Division of Enforcement requesting certain documents relating to, among other items, trading in the stock of another public company.”

On this news, Cavco share prices fell $49.48 per share, or over 23%, to close at $165.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

On February 4, 2019, revealed that it had received requests for additional documents. Cavco further disclosed spending, and expecting to spend, millions of dollars on legal and insurance expenses in relation to the SEC’s subpoenas and the Company’s independent investigation into the matter.

On this news, Cavco share prices fell $26.92 per share or about 16.7% to close at $134.37 per share on February 5, 2019.

On September 2, 2021, the SEC filed a complaint against Cavco, former CEO Joseph Stegmayer, and former CFO and Chief Compliance Officer Daniel Urness. The SEC complaint alleged that Stegmayer and Urness caused Cavco to purchase shares of publicly traded companies on material non-public information.

On this news, Cavco share prices fell $6.59 per share, or about 2.5%, to close at $252.48 per share on September 3, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cavco shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006152/en/