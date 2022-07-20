FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(11.68%), CWI(8.32%), and SPYG(7.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC reduced their investment in NAS:FPXI by 187,115 shares. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.46.

On 07/20/2022, First Trust International IPO ETF traded for a price of $42.98 per share and a market cap of $376.08Mil. The stock has returned -34.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust International IPO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC bought 44,272 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 555,684. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/20/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.47 per share and a market cap of $28.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC bought 45,885 shares of ARCA:CWI for a total holding of 743,491. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.29.

On 07/20/2022, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $23.84 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC bought 9,232 shares of ARCA:SCHM for a total holding of 238,684. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.04.

On 07/20/2022, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $65.63 per share and a market cap of $8.92Bil. The stock has returned -10.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC bought 15,141 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 407,465. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 07/20/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $31.8 per share and a market cap of $26.20Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

