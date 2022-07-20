Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were PRF(18.28%), DTD(13.87%), and VNQ(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL bought 19,195 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 144,682. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.

On 07/20/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $152.78 per share and a market cap of $5.76Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL bought 85,265 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 97,760. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.31.

On 07/20/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.69 per share and a market cap of $661.55Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL bought 28,142 shares of ARCA:DTD for a total holding of 280,938. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.44.

On 07/20/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund traded for a price of $59.11 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned 2.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL bought 54,215 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 91,339. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.35.

On 07/20/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.28 per share and a market cap of $14.38Bil. The stock has returned -5.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Financial Group, LLC / IL bought 6,074 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 49,039. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $103.42 per share and a market cap of $44.91Bil. The stock has returned 4.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

