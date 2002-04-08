KYOTO, Japan, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:

Net sales increased 20.8% Y/Y to ¥540.4 billion, marking a record high on a quarterly basis.

Operating profit increased 0.2% Y/Y to ¥44.7 billion.

Profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 30.3% Y/Y to ¥57.0 billion, 23.5% Y/Y to ¥41.3 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs on a quarterly basis.

EPS: ¥71.50 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages Three months ended

June 30 Change

% 2022 2021 Net sales 540,369 447,470 20.8% Operating profit 44,660 44,555 0.2% Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.3% 10.0% - Profit before income taxes 56,989 43,752 30.3% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 10.5% 9.8% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 41,321 33,451 23.5% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.6% 7.5% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 71.50 57.14 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 71.50 57.14 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0720-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, 20.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 41.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

