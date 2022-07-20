INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $1.78Bil. The top holdings were ROP(10.91%), CSL(7.39%), and DOV(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/’s top five trades of the quarter.

INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 134,875 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/20/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $170.6101 per share and a market cap of $424.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-book ratio of 16.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.22 and a price-sales ratio of 14.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 120,175 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 07/20/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $178.195 per share and a market cap of $172.94Bil. The stock has returned -26.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.75, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:PH by 50,955 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $267.86.

On 07/20/2022, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $259.365 per share and a market cap of $33.38Bil. The stock has returned -8.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ bought 120,471 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 131,661. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/20/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $91.6 per share and a market cap of $233.56Bil. The stock has returned 23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-book ratio of 5.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 43,373 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.24.

On 07/20/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $236.14 per share and a market cap of $56.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

