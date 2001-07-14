ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has hired Chad Herring as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Based in Vancouver, Herring will report to ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck and lead the human resources department across all ZoomInfo offices. In addition to overseeing ZoomInfo’s talent acquisition and employee experience, his priorities include promoting and reinforcing ZoomInfo’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels of the organization.

“I’d like to personally welcome Chad to ZoomInfo,” said Schuck. “Chad’s experience across a number of public companies, industries, and businesses of all sizes stood out among his peers.”

“ZoomInfo’s compelling product suite was a major reason I joined the company,” said Herring. “For HR and recruiting professionals, ZoomInfo’s TalentOS platform stands alone in a crowded HR tech space for the ability to use its talent intelligence to identify prospective employees and then engage them. I saw this as a great opportunity to join a forward-thinking company with a strong company culture and a bold vision for growth.”

Herring joins ZoomInfo from Snapdocs, where he served as Chief People Officer. He brings two decades of business leadership experience from multiple industries, including executive roles in SaaS, corporate development, operations, and human resources. He was previously Vice President at BrandSafway and Chief Human Resource Officer at Sunrun. Over the course of his career, Herring has worked in publicly traded companies, and private equity- and venture capital-backed companies, and has completed two IPOs and more than 100 acquisitions and divestitures.

He is a Certified Corporate Economist with the National Association of Business Economics, and is active in a number of community organizations, focused on LGBTQ+ rights, animal rights, and USA Rugby.

For more information about ZoomInfo, please visit ZoomInfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding ZoomInfo’s plans for growth and the expansion of its total-addressable-market. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such factors may be updated from time to time in ZoomInfo’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that include such filings. ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005130/en/