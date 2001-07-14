Ingevity Corporation ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings after the stock market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss second quarter 2022 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed here or on the investors section of Ingevity’s website.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 833 927 1758 (inside the U.S.) or 929 526 1599 (outside the U.S.) and entering access code 067253. For those unable to join the live event, a recording will be available beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern) on August 3, 2022, through August 2, 2023, at this replay+link.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted on the investors section of Ingevity’s website prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005155/en/