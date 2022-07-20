Segment Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3050 POST OAK BLVD. HOUSTON, TX 77056

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $788.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(6.04%), BRK.B(4.52%), and BRK.A(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Segment Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 26,926 shares in NYSE:MCK, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $326.97 per share and a market cap of $47.38Bil. The stock has returned 76.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Segment Wealth Management, LLC bought 81,638 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 147,381. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/20/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $87.96 per share and a market cap of $371.90Bil. The stock has returned 65.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 73.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,327-share investment in NAS:EQIX. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $693.4 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $638.255 per share and a market cap of $58.02Bil. The stock has returned -22.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 117.60, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.21 and a price-sales ratio of 8.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 211,220-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.46 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.6 per share and a market cap of $29.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 66,185 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 07/20/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $89.058 per share and a market cap of $120.02Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.