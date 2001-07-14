Quiet+Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American+Eagle+Outfitters+Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced that it has expanded its fulfillment capacity with the June activation of a new, multifunctional, connected fulfillment facility in Atlanta. Launched in under 60 days, the new facility demonstrates the speed at which Quiet Platforms can bring new sites online to meet the dynamic needs of its retail brand partners. The sortation and fulfillment center joins Quiet Platforms’ national network of facilities offering end-to-end, fully managed supply chain services that enable mid-sized retailers to compete effectively with the largest enterprises on speed and cost of fulfillment.

“The activation of the Atlanta facility represents a major step forward in our strategy of building a connected network and democratizing access to high-performing supply chain solutions,” said Bill Besselman, Chief Commercial Officer, Quiet Platforms. “This launch further expands our national fulfillment network, which provides access to integrated inventory solutions, a multi-tiered carrier network that enables next-day delivery, and real-time analytics.”

The Atlanta facility is a key addition to Quiet Platforms’ network, bolstering the company’s footprint in the Southeast and expanding its edge capabilities, such as same-day delivery, to Atlanta, which ranks sixth among the fastest-growing U.S. metro areas and is now the eighth-most+populous+metro+area+in+the+country, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state-of-the-art facility offers smart containerization and flexible sortation capabilities that enable carrier and courier consolidation, as well as robotic-augmented operations that support multiple brands. The Quiet Platforms facility is optimally located near a broad transportation network that includes Interstates 85 and 95, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the CSX/BNSF intermodal railroad and the Port of Savannah.

“Technology has the power to simplify. Ours reduces lead times, accelerating our customers’ ability to scale to efficient, distributed, multi-nodal networks,” added Charles Griffith, CTO, Quiet Platforms. “Quiet Platforms enables the rapid activation of new fulfillment facilities and offers brands immediate access to sophisticated supply chain solutions built on world-class operations.”

Quiet Platforms’ suite of technology add-on solutions allows retailers to quickly enhance their fulfillment capabilities to provide best-in-class delivery experiences to their customers. With opt-in services ranging from intelligent inventory control to optimized transportation management, parcel consolidation and robotic picking, the platform’s ever-expanding network and integrated technology services give retailers the ability to create faster, more cost-efficient and greener supply chains.

About Quiet Platforms

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006121/en/