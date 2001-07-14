Global+Atlantic+Financial+Group+%28%26ldquo%3BGlobal+Atlantic%26rdquo%3B%29, a leading financial services company, has announced two new executive hires in support of the growth of its institutional business and its international expansion into Asia. Neir Jhawar has joined Global Atlantic as the Chief Operating Officer for the Institutional Markets business, and Alireza Vaseghi has joined as Head of Asia & Global Head of Strategic Clients. With the addition of Mr. Jhawar and Mr. Vaseghi, Global Atlantic continues its track record of attracting key industry talent.

“As our institutional business grows in the US and expands internationally, our ability to attract key talent is critical,” said Manu Sareen, Co-President and Head of Institutional Markets at Global Atlantic. “The leadership, experience and different perspectives that Neir and Ali bring to the team will further strengthen our capabilities and help us continue to serve our growing client base as a leading reinsurance franchise.”

Mr. Jhawar will ensure appropriate focus and resources are in place across the company to support its growing institutional business. A seasoned leader, he joins Global Atlantic from Credit Suisse, where he served in various leadership positions, including Managing Director, Global Head of Prime Services Risk, US Head of Prime Brokerage and Global Primes Services Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Credit Suisse, Mr. Jhawar spent more than eight years at Accenture.

Mr. Vaseghi will be responsible for the development of Global Atlantic’s institutional strategy in Asia, working in collaboration with Darryl Herrick and Jason Kao, Co-Heads of Reinsurance, on potential opportunities in the market. Mr. Vaseghi will also focus more broadly on optimizing the company’s global reinsurance platform. With nearly 20 years of industry experience, he joins Global Atlantic from AIG, where he served various roles, including Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Chief Investment Officer for AIG Life & Retirement, and Chief Operating Officer of Institutional Markets. Prior to AIG, Ali spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs.

Global Atlantic’s Institutional Markets business, which focuses on reinsurance solutions for life and annuity companies, has built a strong track record of success. Most recently the team signed its second deal in Asia, an asset-intensive flow reinsurance transaction with a leading Singapore-based insurance company. It has now reinsured approximately $75 billion of assets since its inception in 2004.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries.

Reinsurance transactions are entered into by Global Atlantic Assurance Limited, Global Atlantic Re Limited, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, First Allmerica Financial Life Insurance Company or one of their affiliates. Reinsurance is placed, where required by applicable law, by Global Atlantic Risk Advisors, L.P., a licensed reinsurance intermediary and subsidiary of The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC.

