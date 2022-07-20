Wolf Group Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $192.00Mil. The top holdings were XLG(5.92%), VLUE(4.22%), and AAPL(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wolf Group Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 164,737 shares in ARCA:FNDF, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.39 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $28.2 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

The guru established a new position worth 145,654 shares in ARCA:DBC, giving the stock a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.06 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $25.51 per share and a market cap of $3.67Bil. The stock has returned 40.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought 17,463 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 26,614. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $237.73 per share and a market cap of $71.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a price-book ratio of 7.65.

The guru established a new position worth 58,373 shares in ARCA:EFA, giving the stock a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.13 per share and a market cap of $45.94Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

The guru established a new position worth 42,279 shares in NAS:ACWI, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.5 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $86.15 per share and a market cap of $17.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

