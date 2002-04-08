SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) announced the appointment of Nick Lazaridis to senior vice president, AMD Sales, responsible for managing sales across EMEA, India, and APJ. Lazaridis will report to AMD Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Darren Grasby.



Lazaridis most recently served as president, EMEA for HP Inc. He is returning to AMD after previously leading Asia Pacific regional sales from 2009 to 2012. Lazaridis has over 30 years of high-tech business experience leading organizations across mature and emerging markets globally.

“Nick’s industry experience and wealth of knowledge of strategic global engagements will be instrumental in supporting the significant growth opportunities we see over the coming years,” said Darren Grasby.

Supporting Resources

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter

Learn more about the AMD Executive Team



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Brandi Martina

AMD Communications

(512) 705-1720

[email protected]

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-5467

[email protected]