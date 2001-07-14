Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance+MMT%26reg%3B+lidar+solutions, today announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the+industry%26rsquo%3Bs+largest+ADAS+lidar+series+production program.

Cepton selected Fabrinet for its deep expertise in advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services for the production of high-performance, proprietary assemblies of its Vista-X90 lidars. Trusted by the world’s most demanding OEMs, Fabrinet is known for its delivery of high-quality complex optical, mechanical and electrical assemblies for optical communications and automotive applications. A strategic move, the partnership furthers Cepton’s goal of making lidar an essential and standard auto part in everyday consumer vehicles.

Cepton launched initial production of Vista-X90 assemblies at Fabrinet’s facility in Chonburi, Thailand, which is automotive qualified with IATF 16949 certification, in September 2021.

The Vista-X90 lidar features Cepton’s patented MMT (Micro Motion Technology), a highly efficient lidar imaging mechanism that enables long-range and high-resolution 3D imaging through a unique, dense scan pattern. Free of rotation, mirror and friction, MMT was specifically designed to address the need of the automotive industry for scalable lidar solutions that achieve the right balance between performance, reliability and cost.

In addition to MMT, Vista-X90 also packages Cepton’s proprietary lidar engine ASICs, designed for optimal illumination control, detection and signal processing. Utilizing Fabrinet’s expertise in high-volume optical and opto-electrical manufacturing, Cepton will be able to deliver high-quality and cost-effective assemblies to ramp up production and achieve scalable growth.

“At Cepton, our goal is to be the world’s go-to supplier of automotive lidar solutions, and working with an OEM-trusted and validated manufacturing partner is a crucial part of that effort,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Co-founder and CEO of Cepton. “Fabrinet has earned a strong reputation within the automotive industry with its excellent service and precision-manufacturing expertise. We are excited to work with Fabrinet to accelerate the production of our Vista-X90 lidar, as the partnership is a crucial step towards getting our lidars into an unprecedented volume of automobiles through our flagship ADAS lidar program.”

“We are excited that Cepton has chosen Fabrinet to manufacture their flagship lidar program,” said Seamus Grady, CEO at Fabrinet. “With our advanced manufacturing capabilities and significant expertise, Fabrinet is well-positioned to support Cepton in ramping production of their ADAS lidar program. We look forward to our continued partnership with Cepton in pursuit of their long-term ambitions.”

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

