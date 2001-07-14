SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced support for AWS Graviton and inclusion in the Graviton Service Ready Program. With the Singularity XDR securing Amazon EC2 instances powered by the AWS Graviton processors, SentinelOne ensures that organizations can securely leverage AWS’s full suite of infrastructure options.

“Organizations have adopted the cloud because they want flexibility. Yet, security concerns are holding organizations back from benefits of quick, seamless deployments,” said Guy Gertner, Vice President of Product Management, SentinelOne. “With support for AWS Graviton, SentinelOne is making sure AWS customers know they can deploy faster and more cost effectively without sacrificing security. SentinelOne offers unmatched support for AWS, and we are pleased to deepen our partnership. With SentinelOne securing Graviton, customers can deploy faster than ever.”

Amazon EC2 provides the deepest portfolio of compute instances, including many that are powered by latest-generation Intel and AMD processors. AWS Graviton processors add even more flexibility to help customers optimize performance and cost for their workloads. The Graviton processor powers Amazon EC2 general purpose, compute optimized, and memory optimized instances. Customers enjoy up to 40 percent better price performance over comparable current generation x86-based instances for a wide variety of workloads, including application servers, micro-services, high-performance computing, CPU-based machine learning inference, video encoding, electronic design automation, gaming, open-source databases, and in-memory caches.

“Elementary Robotics relies on SentinelOne to provide protection for our containerized workloads in AWS, including our Graviton-based EC2 instances,” said Nathaniel Black, Director of DevOps, Elementary Robotics. “With SentinelOne’s support of Graviton, the transition from x86 EC2 instances has been largely uneventful with no impact to workload stability or resource consumption.”

With SentinelOne ready to deploy on AWS Graviton, customers can fully leverage AWS’s full portfolio of infrastructure options without worrying that their cloud migration projects will be derailed by security concerns. With cloud VMs and containers increasingly targeted by attackers today, runtime protection, detection, and response are critical to cloud workload security. The SentinelOne Singularity platform includes AI-powered protection, EDR, and Application Control to secure cloud workloads across cloud-native and hybrid cloud estates, identifying and neutralizing threats before they impact the cloud environment.

Learn more about SentinelOne%26rsquo%3Bs+cloud+security+portfolio as well as Linux+protection+solutions.

SentinelOne will showcase its support for AWS Graviton at AWS re:Inforce booth #208

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005134/en/