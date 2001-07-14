Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), America’s largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), raised over half a million dollars nationwide from June 12 – July 9. The funds raised at Ollie’s stores will benefit 85 local member hospitals in communities Ollie’s serves.

“Since opening our doors 40 years ago, Ollie’s has valued giving back to kids in communities we serve, and we plan to keep that central to our culture for decades to come,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s. “This year we have helped more hospitals than ever across our 29 state footprint. Although inflation is at an all-time high, we are amazed by the continued generosity of our customers and their willingness to help kids with urgent health needs.”

Children’s health is a local and global issue impacting the future of our communities and society at large. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping make sure every child receives the best possible care.

Through unrestricted fundraising, local member hospitals are able to fulfill their most urgent needs. Whether that’s investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ funds are used where they are needed most.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is America’s largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices every day. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 449 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About CMN Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

