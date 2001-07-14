National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced the winners of its 2022 National Optometric Student Association (NOSA) scholarships, awarding $7,000 to the next generation of optometrists. Three winners were selected based on their thoughtful perspectives on the benefits of remote care for reaching underserved communities.

“We established the NOSA scholarship program to help fuel the future of primary eye care by rewarding the best and brightest optometry students,” said Alex Louw, chief medical officer, National Vision. “Our three winners demonstrated innovative thinking and a clear alignment with our belief that everyone deserves to see their best to live their best. It’s inspiring to see their views of how technology can act as a gateway to eye care for individuals in rural and underserved populations.”

The 2022 National Vision NOSA scholarship winners included:

First Place ($4,000): Joanna Lopez, UC Berkeley School of Optometry, Class of 2025

Joanna Lopez, UC Berkeley School of Optometry, Class of 2025 Runner-Up ($2,000): Renata Simeon, Illinois College of Optometry, Class of 2024

Renata Simeon, Illinois College of Optometry, Class of 2024 Runner-Up ($1,000): Elisabeth Schaffer, New England College of Optometry, Class of 2024

The three winners were awarded their scholarships at this year’s National Optometric Association (NOA) convention held July 7-10 in Anaheim, California. Dr. Astiney Franklin, former NOSA president, presented the scholarships to each student. Dr. Franklin is now a practicing optometrist in the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network.

National Vision established its NOSA scholarship program in 2015 to encourage students to continue their work in primary care, particularly in often-underserved minority communities. Every year, winners are selected based on the quality of their essay submissions and an assessment of their involvement in community service as well as optometric organizations.

“With so many strong submissions, choosing our winners is never easy,” said Louw. “But these three students stood out from the pack with smart, passionate responses to our essay prompt. We’re excited to see what lies ahead for each of them and know that they will make a positive impact on our profession—and their communities— as they enter the clinical world.”

