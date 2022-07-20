CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $428.00Mil. The top holdings were ISTB(7.25%), MUB(3.79%), and AGG(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 290,991 shares. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.44 per share and a market cap of $9.64Bil. The stock has returned -13.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC bought 88,427 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 143,567. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.62 per share and a market cap of $38.31Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 59,945 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.92 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.895 per share and a market cap of $8.86Bil. The stock has returned -2.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC bought 43,051 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 152,462. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/20/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.48 per share and a market cap of $29.16Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 271,900-share investment in NYSE:CLS. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.74 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Celestica Inc traded for a price of $10.07 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned 38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celestica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

