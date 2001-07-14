T-Mobile is turning the Golden State magenta. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet across California, where more than 1.3 million households still have no access to home broadband. With this latest expansion across more than 30 cities and towns, T-Mobile Home Internet is now available to over six million homes throughout the state.

In 2022, many families still lack access to fast, reliable home broadband and California is no exception. In about half of California’s counties – 30 of 58 – broadband access is available to at least 94% of residents, according to a Federal Communications Commission study. Yet in these 30 counties, only 46%25+of+households actually have high-speed internet. And in the Los Angeles area alone, it’s estimated that about 20%25+of+students – 90,000 children – either still lack broadband service or don’t have enough bandwidth to meet academic needs. This is unacceptable.

With T-Mobile, more than 40 million households – a third of them in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet. They’ll get broadband speeds that handle multiple devices at the same time for working, streaming, zooming, online learning, gaming and more!

What People Are Saying

“We are excited to see T-Mobile expand its Home Internet service into more parts of the San Joaquin Valley,” said Victor Lopez, Orange Cove Mayor & Chair of the Central Valley Latino Mayors and Elected Officials Coalition (CVLEOC). “Many parts of the Valley lack access to affordable and dependable broadband and this new product will provide another option to our region’s residents. We commend T-Mobile for bringing more affordable and usable broadband to our region’s residents."

"Many small Asian American and Pacific Islander businesses and households lack access to affordable broadband and T-Mobile wireless internet helps fill a void in the marketplace,” said Faith Bautista, CEO of The National Asian American Coalition. “We are looking forward to this wireless deployment and want to acknowledge T-Mobile’s efforts in bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.”

“Broadband customers are stuck – millions of families across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to home internet. For decades, customers have been stuck with terrible customer service, price hikes and surprise fees from their internet providers,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “Today, we’re taking another step to change that, increasing access to T-Mobile Home Internet throughout California. With the Un-carrier, residents across the Golden State can get reliable, affordable home broadband without all the traditional ISP BS. That’s why more than a million customers nationwide have already switched to T-Mobile Home Internet.”

About T-Mobile Home Internet

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is home internet for just $50 a month with AutoPay, up to 50% savings against the industry benchmark. Or $30 per month for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s most popular phone plan. Pretty sweet deal, right? It’s fast and reliable without all the traditional Big Internet BS.

It’s a flat rate. No added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and no price hikes.

100% wireless so setup is simple. Get a gateway in the mail, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation. No holes to drill.

If you need support, T-Mobile's dedicated team of experts is just a call or message away.

Signing up is easy, and with T-Mobile's recent Un-carrier move, Internet+Freedom, customers can test drive Home Internet worry-free, break up with their provider at no cost, lock in their price with T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee and get exclusive deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Expanded Access

5G Home Internet is available to more than 40 million homes nationwide. And now, millions more homes in California have access to 5G Home Internet too.

Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. Check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fisp. A full list of cities and towns from today’s announcement can be found below.

The expansion comes just as the Un-carrier announced its latest Rage Against Big Internet campaign – Rage+Cage – giving frustrated customers the chance to strike out Big Internet with a custom pitching cage at the 2022 MLB All-Star weekend in sunny Santa Monica. If you missed the latest installation of Rage Against Big Internet – don’t worry! T-Mobile will unveil more Rage Against Big Internet events for exorcising negative emotions throughout the year, along with more expansions of its 5G Home Internet footprint. Stay tuned!

California

Bakersfield

Chico

Clearlake

Crescent City

El Centro

Fresno

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Madera

Merced

Modesto

Napa

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

Red Bluff

Redding

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom

Salinas

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles

Santa Cruz-Watsonville

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

Santa Rosa-Petaluma

Sonora

Stockton

Susanville

Truckee-Grass Valley

Ukiah

Vallejo

Visalia

Yuba City

Not available in all areas; customers ineligible for 5G Home Internet may be eligible for 4G LTE or other fixed wireless options. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only at location provided at activation. Credit approval required. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling Home Internet service, return gateway or pay up to $370. 50% savings compared to 2022+FCC+Urban+Rate+Survey+-+Fixed+Broadband+Service Reasonable Comparability Benchmark. $105/mo (FCC Benchmark) vs. $50/mo w/AutoPay (T-Mobile 5G Home Internet). Speeds & features vary. $30/mo. for families with 2+ qualifying Magenta MAX lines and Home Internet Service. Via $20 monthly bill credit. Credits may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Price Lock guarantees your regular monthly rate for your current qualified home internet service plan (excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices). Test Drive: Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation to receive refund via one-time bill credit. Contract Freedom: Allow 8 weeks. Paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard© issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC; card terms apply. Applies to early termination fees; other costs excluded.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

