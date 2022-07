HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday July 26th, 2022. The Company’s financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30th, 2022, will be released after the close of the market on Monday July 25th, 2022.

HealthStream’s second quarter 2022 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday July 26th, 2022. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this link: Webcast+Link+Here. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this LINK. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations.”

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

