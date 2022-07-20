ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(14.13%), LDUR(9.93%), and GOVT(9.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 136,059 shares. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.13.

On 07/20/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.43 per share and a market cap of $8.27Bil. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 12,050-share investment in ARCA:XLY. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $157.69 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $150.74 per share and a market cap of $14.37Bil. The stock has returned -14.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a price-book ratio of 5.28.

During the quarter, ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 9,896 shares of ARCA:OEF for a total holding of 21,071. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.76.

On 07/20/2022, iShares S&P 100 ETF traded for a price of $179.89 per share and a market cap of $7.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

The guru established a new position worth 186,216 shares in NYSE:NUV, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.07 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc traded for a price of $9.05 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 64,416 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 719,855. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 07/20/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.879 per share and a market cap of $21.09Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

