Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it earned a 100 out of 100 score in its third year of completing the Disability+Equality+Index®. The index is a benchmarking tool that offers U.S. businesses the opportunity to report on their disability inclusion policies and practices.

Developed by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy, the DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion.

“Fifth Third works intentionally to create an inclusive and diverse workplace,” said Stephanie A. Smith, Fifth Third’s chief inclusion and diversity officer. “The Disability Equality Index highlights our efforts and empowers us to continue to grow measurable, tangible actions to achieve disability inclusion and equality. To receive this acknowledgement inspires us to continue our work.”

“Building on our support of Project SEARCH, a transition-to-work program for young adults with disabilities, we view the DEI as an opportunity to continue to advance inclusion for individuals with disabilities and learn best practices from other participating companies,” Smith said.

Each company receives a score, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. The DEI criteria assessed culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, community engagement, supplier diversity and employment practices. Now in its eighth year, DEI is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

To learn more about Fifth Third Bank’s inclusion and diversity efforts, visit: www.53.com%2Fdiversity.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the more than 60 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

