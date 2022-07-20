SimpliFi, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were AGZD(21.06%), LQDH(15.28%), and QEFA(10.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SimpliFi, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SimpliFi, Inc. bought 7,603 shares of ARCA:QEFA for a total holding of 331,666. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.09.

On 07/20/2022, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF traded for a price of $62.62 per share and a market cap of $782.75Mil. The stock has returned -14.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

The guru sold out of their 722-share investment in ARCA:VOO. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $375.84 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.83 per share and a market cap of $256.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

The guru sold out of their 3,941-share investment in NAS:VXUS. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.99 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $51.66 per share and a market cap of $46.74Bil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru sold out of their 1,484-share investment in NAS:QCOM. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.07 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $148.9 per share and a market cap of $165.05Bil. The stock has returned 8.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 12.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SimpliFi, Inc. bought 617 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 69,026. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $179.615 per share and a market cap of $52.00Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

