Walgreens is teaming up with CAMP, the Family Experience Company, to bring the beach and summer fun to families across the U.S. before the back-to-school season begins. The collaboration seeks to educate kids about the importance of sun safety with a series of fun activities and a day of family play.

Through free, limited edition Ultimate Beach Day Bundles, which can be reserved here and picked up at any of CAMP%26rsquo%3Bs+nine+retail+locations starting August 5th, families will receive everything they need for a fun day of play no matter how far they are from the beach. Plus, hidden in one of the bundles is a grand prize for one lucky family to enjoy the Ultimate Beach Day Vacation, including a 4 night stay at The+Westin+Reserva+Conchal, An All Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa.

To take the hassle out of family beach day, the bundles feature the following Walgreens+brand+health+and+wellness+essentials and activities. Bundles are available while supplies last:

Walgreens+Sport+SPF+50

Walgreens+Sunburn+Relief+Gel

Walgreens+Flexible+Fabric+Adhesive+Bandages

Walgreens+Vitamin+C+Gummies

Walgreens x CAMP original activity book with crayons

Beach day shovel, pail, and whale sand mold

In addition to the free bundles, Walgreens and CAMP invite the public to the Ultimate Beach Day experience for families in New York City on Thursday, August 11 at Domino Park in Brooklyn from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. From searching for treasure in the sand amongst larger-than-life sand sculptures to beach yoga and more, the fully immersive experience will take over Domino Park, transforming it into a beach haven for families.

Beach-themed, fun in the sun activities for kids will include:

Embark on a treasure hunt to find hidden coins under the sand.

Color your own bucket hat to stay cool under the shade.

Play in the sand and build your own sandcastle.

Partake in field day games like relay races, beach ball games and crab walk challenges.

Decorate your own commemorative photo frame with seashells.

Compete to see how fast you can put your sunscreen on to stay safe in the sun.

“Protecting yourself from the sun and keeping your health top of mind is a necessity year-round,” said Luke Rauch, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at Walgreens. “It’s important to educate families about sun safety and how it’s not only easy, but also can be fun. This collaboration shows how we continue to be there for our customers throughout their health and wellness journeys with Walgreens brand products that are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and recommended by Walgreens pharmacists.”

Choosing the right products and maintaining a care regimen are both factors for living a healthy life. Many Walgreens brand health+and+wellness+products are formulated with the same active ingredients as national brands, and all are Walgreens pharmacist recommended and a great everyday value.

Throughout the months of July and August, consumers can buy+one+get+one+50%25 off select Walgreens brand health and wellness products both in-store and online.

To secure a beach bundle and a reservation at the Ultimate Beach Day, families can register here. Families who aren’t near a participating CAMP store or able to attend the event or just want more beach time fun, a free activity book can be downloaded here.

