Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2415 NORTH TRIPHAMMER ROAD ITHACA, NY 14850

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $224.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.04%), SPY(3.51%), and TMP(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 22,978 shares in NYSE:ENB, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.66 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $42.99 per share and a market cap of $86.70Bil. The stock has returned 21.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 12,762 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.325 per share and a market cap of $40.82Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 9,975-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.88 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.62 per share and a market cap of $38.31Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 17,722 shares in BATS:IBMM, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.79 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.055 per share and a market cap of $398.64Mil. The stock has returned -2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 17,918 shares in BATS:IBMO, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.15 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.56 per share and a market cap of $181.12Mil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.