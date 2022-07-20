Monte Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

30 Long Hill Road Guilford, CT 06437

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were CVS(4.06%), IBM(3.88%), and CMCSA(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Monte Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 17,079-share investment in NAS:HON. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.59 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $177.19 per share and a market cap of $120.65Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-book ratio of 6.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Monte Financial Group, LLC bought 16,407 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 36,796. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.49.

On 07/20/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $119.04 per share and a market cap of $27.06Bil. The stock has returned -37.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Monte Financial Group, LLC bought 4,910 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 16,886. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 07/20/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $300.73 per share and a market cap of $308.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Monte Financial Group, LLC bought 7,628 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 33,021. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/20/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $154.5001 per share and a market cap of $71.11Bil. The stock has returned -37.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-book ratio of 6.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Monte Financial Group, LLC bought 18,493 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 162,305. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/20/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $41.05 per share and a market cap of $185.07Bil. The stock has returned -25.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.