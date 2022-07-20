Next Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ELEVEN TIMES SQUARE NEW YORK, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(11.29%), QQQ(5.93%), and XLF(5.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Next Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 229,604 shares in NYSE:BGX, giving the stock a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.52 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund traded for a price of $11.621 per share and a market cap of $147.04Mil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 7.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 196,352 shares in NYSE:JSD, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.99 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps traded for a price of $12.01 per share and a market cap of $121.03Mil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

The guru sold out of their 239,494-share investment in NYSE:JRO. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd traded for a price of $8.25 per share and a market cap of $334.47Mil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-book ratio of 0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

During the quarter, Next Capital Management LLC bought 154,003 shares of NYSE:AFT for a total holding of 368,523. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.7.

On 07/20/2022, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. traded for a price of $12.755 per share and a market cap of $199.97Mil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

During the quarter, Next Capital Management LLC bought 135,622 shares of NYSE:ORCC for a total holding of 176,877. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.72.

On 07/20/2022, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $12.661 per share and a market cap of $5.00Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.