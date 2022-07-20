Weaver Consulting Group recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were QUAL(9.41%), DIVZ(7.96%), and AOK(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Weaver Consulting Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Weaver Consulting Group reduced their investment in ARCA:SPHB by 51,050 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.64.

On 07/20/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF traded for a price of $63.84 per share and a market cap of $437.54Mil. The stock has returned -9.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.07.

The guru established a new position worth 14,531 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.01 per share and a market cap of $20.30Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 31,287 shares in BATS:PJUN, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.69 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $29.73 per share and a market cap of $326.29Mil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Weaver Consulting Group reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 5,654 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 07/20/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $117.13 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned -10.71% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

During the quarter, Weaver Consulting Group bought 22,337 shares of ARCA:DIVZ for a total holding of 500,394. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.69.

On 07/20/2022, TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF traded for a price of $28.23 per share and a market cap of $59.45Mil. The stock has returned 5.71% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

