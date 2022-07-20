McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 LAGOON DRIVE REDWOOD SHORES, CA 94065

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(18.05%), JPST(16.19%), and VIG(16.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. bought 13,093 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 14,250. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/20/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.27 per share and a market cap of $451.79Bil. The stock has returned 5.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. bought 21,183 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 397,372. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/20/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.085 per share and a market cap of $19.85Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 4,984 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 07/20/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.82 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a price-book ratio of 6.86.

The guru sold out of their 671-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.34 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $285.5 per share and a market cap of $625.47Bil. The stock has returned 3.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,829-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $101.22 per share and a market cap of $181.44Bil. The stock has returned -42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.