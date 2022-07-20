Falcon Wealth Planning recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $294.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.78%), VTV(9.67%), and VUG(7.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Falcon Wealth Planning’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Falcon Wealth Planning bought 12,572 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 97,909. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $237.9768 per share and a market cap of $71.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a price-book ratio of 7.65.

The guru established a new position worth 23,431 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.49 per share and a market cap of $26.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Falcon Wealth Planning bought 44,729 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 461,618. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.78 per share and a market cap of $69.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, Falcon Wealth Planning bought 11,664 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 215,676. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $133.7267 per share and a market cap of $96.75Bil. The stock has returned 2.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Falcon Wealth Planning bought 17,719 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 129,135. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $84.37 per share and a market cap of $11.62Bil. The stock has returned -23.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a price-book ratio of 6.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

