Purus Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(6.01%), AAPL(5.74%), and WM(5.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Purus Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Purus Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,233 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 7,622. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 07/20/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $246.82 per share and a market cap of $132.12Bil. The stock has returned 3.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-book ratio of 144.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 4,304 shares in NYSE:PFE, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.97 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $51.15 per share and a market cap of $288.23Bil. The stock has returned 31.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 757-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $202.06 per share and a market cap of $89.58Bil. The stock has returned -62.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,258 shares in NYSE:MTB, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.06 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $161.06 per share and a market cap of $29.55Bil. The stock has returned 29.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,415-share investment in NAS:TQQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.84 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $28.8289 per share and a market cap of $12.83Bil. The stock has returned -54.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

