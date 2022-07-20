Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(11.24%), AGG(9.21%), and VEA(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 104,818 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 9.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.45 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.08 per share and a market cap of $81.30Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 13,194 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 28,660. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/20/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $101.22 per share and a market cap of $181.44Bil. The stock has returned -42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 58,382 shares in BATS:BUFR, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $22.1 per share and a market cap of $748.51Mil. The stock has returned -2.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

The guru sold out of their 22,489-share investment in ARCA:FTLS. Previously, the stock had a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.05 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF traded for a price of $48.8699 per share and a market cap of $495.67Mil. The stock has returned 2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 6,862 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/20/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $87.96 per share and a market cap of $371.90Bil. The stock has returned 65.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 73.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

